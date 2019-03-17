







DONALD DEAN BELL, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. Donald was born February 28, 1937, in Chapmanville, W.Va., a son of the late Willie and Eva Mae Tye Bell. He was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Barbara Ann Bell, 74, and one sister, Wilma Honaker. Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Lynda Bell of Johnstown, Ohio, Mark and Melissa Bell and Brad and Jeanna Bell, all of Huntington; four grandchildren, Ashley, Bryson, Olivia and Cody Bell; three brothers, Jack, Larry and Eddie Bell; five sisters, Betty Barcus, Doris Krieger, Ollie Mae Dailey, Alice Triplett and Nellie Gae Adkins. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Kevin Mackey officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary