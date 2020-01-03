|
|
DONALD ELKINS, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Jim Richards officiating. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Don was born April 19, 1939, in Logan County, W.Va., a son of the late Marvel and Bernice Browning Elkins. He was a retired diesel mechanic from Hamer Lumber Company, and he also worked for the Creasey Company, Super Value and Early Construction. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Kenova No. 110 AF&AM, whose members will conduct graveside rites. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eldia Bowen Elkins; one son, Donald Thomas Elkins; one daughter, Patricia Lynn Napier; and two sisters, Brenda Shirley and Mickey Carter. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Richard Elkins (Stephanie); one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Harmon (Jim); six grandchildren, Ryan Elkins (Andrea), Tara Elkins, Patrick Napier (Cydney), Anthony Napier, Brittany Woods (Tammy) and Nicholas Elkins (Allie). He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Payton, Kane, Aniston, Sydney, Sawyer, Bryce, Madison, Barrett and Berkley; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "caring and sharing" at the Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th Street, Kenova, WV 25530. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020