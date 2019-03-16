Home

DONALD G. THOMPSON, 88, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Ashland, husband of Betty Jean Workman Thompson, died March 14. He retired from the Ashland Oil Refinery, worked for Brock-McVay Heating & Air, and owned Thompson Equipment. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
