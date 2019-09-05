|
DONALD "BUCK" GENE GALLION, 63, of Ranger, W.Va., was born on September 7, 1955, in Logan, W.Va. He passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Buck was the son of the late Wilson and Carrie Gallion of Ranger, W.Va. He is preceded in death by his second dad, Hilbert Baker, one brother, David Gallion, son-in-law, Scott Davis, and special brothers, Buddy Keith, Marty White and Ken Nelson. Buck leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Barbara Gallion, mother-in-law, Joan Ingle of Ranger, second mom, Imogene Baker of Ranger. He also leaves five children, Dawn (Donald) Meno of North Olmstead, Ohio, Donald "Donny" Gallion of Ranger, James (Norene) Gallion of West Hamlin, W.Va., Joan Gallion of West Hamlin and Robin Gallion of Ranger. Buck was the grandfather to seven, David "DJ," Makenna, Kaleb, Aaliyah, Raiyne, Kadence and Grayson. Buck was the brother of Gordon (Sandra) Gallion of Ranger, Sue (Richard) Van Orden of Ona, W.Va., Ronnie (Mary) Gallion of Cleveland, Ohio, Nedra (Kenny) Ellis of Cleveland, Ohio, Steve (Lynn) Gallion of Ranger and Melanie Sias of Huntington, W.Va. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. Buck had special brothers, Sonny (Shelia) Tomblin, John (Linda) Ross, Jimmy (Lisa) Campbell and Melvin Mosley. Buck has touched the lives of everyone he has met; he has left a legacy that will fill our hearts and minds with joyous memories, and he will be truly missed by all. An all-night viewing will be held at Ranger Full Gospel Church on Friday, September 6, 2019, beginning at 3 p.m., with a one-hour service starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Services will be handled by McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019