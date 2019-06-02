Home

Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
DONALD JOEL "DON" MORELAND


DONALD JOEL "DON" MORELAND, 81, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Chateau Grove Personal Care, Barboursville. He was born June 12, 1937, in Russell, Ky., the son of the late Ivan Lee and Violet Hitchcock Moreland. He worked for Connor Steel and was a Purchasing Agent for Steel of West Virginia and was a founding partner of Henson Mortuary in 1972. Don was a 1955 graduate of Huntington East High School, played basketball for Marshall University, a lifetime member of the Huntington Elks Club, member of American Legion Post #177 in Barboursville, active in Buddy Basketball, played Industrial League Basketball, enjoyed bowling, golf, boating at Beach Fork Lake and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Dale) Moreland of Barboursville; a stepdaughter, Angela (David) Hosier of Cincinnati, Ohio; two stepsons, Joshua (Kristina) Altizer of Huntington and Justin (Leah) Altizer of Barboursville; one sister, Carol (Gene) Watson of Columbus, Ohio; and granddaughter, Lindsey Powers. He loved his three pets, Jake, Sophie and Synca. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol, and wife, Margaret; two brothers, Gary Moreland and Robert Dillow. A Celebration of Don's Life will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Rev. Cinda Harkless officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
