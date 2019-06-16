Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD CREAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD JOSEPH CREAMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD JOSEPH CREAMER Obituary




DONALD JOSEPH CREAMER, 93, passed peacefully on June 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Joyce, Janice (Jim); sons, Donald Jr. (James), David (Kathy), Richard (Michael); grandchildren, Lisa (Mike), David Jr., Christie (Matt); great-granddaughter, Cayla; sister, Carolyn (Mike). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Alice Creamer, brother, Edward, and sister, Harriett Louise Tabarini. Born in Huntington, Don was a graduate of St. Joseph Central High School and was a Navy veteran, having served in WWII and in the Korean Conflict. He was laid to rest at Curlew Hills Cemetery, Palm Harbor, Fla. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Building Fund in Wildwood, Florida.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries