DONALD JOSEPH CREAMER, 93, passed peacefully on June 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Joyce, Janice (Jim); sons, Donald Jr. (James), David (Kathy), Richard (Michael); grandchildren, Lisa (Mike), David Jr., Christie (Matt); great-granddaughter, Cayla; sister, Carolyn (Mike). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Alice Creamer, brother, Edward, and sister, Harriett Louise Tabarini. Born in Huntington, Don was a graduate of St. Joseph Central High School and was a Navy veteran, having served in WWII and in the Korean Conflict. He was laid to rest at Curlew Hills Cemetery, Palm Harbor, Fla. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Building Fund in Wildwood, Florida.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019