DONALD JOSEPH FAHERTY, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born December 22, 1937, in Peoria, Ill. Don was a graduate of the University of Missouri. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran. Don retired as President and CEO from Woodlands Retirement Community in 2011. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Anita Mercer Faherty along with children, a son Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) P. Shawn (Kim) Faherty of Frederericksburg, Va., daughters Dawn Faherty of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Bethany (John) Davis of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren P. Colin, Audrey, Nolan, Tyler, Marin and Ean; and brother Patrick Faherty of Anchorage, Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy, sister Mary, brother Robert Auer; granddaughter Darby and grandson Alexander. The family would like to thank the physicians and nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Oncology Unit for their compassionate and loving care. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. While flowers are appreciated, memorial donations may also be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
