







DONALD LEE COLLINS, 82, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jody Fortner at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Donald was born in Wayne County, W.Va., on April 22, 1936, to the late Basil and Delila Stephens Collins. Donald was a warehouseman for US Food Service and was a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elmer Collins, and sister, Francis Hodge. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice H. Collins; son and fiancee, Donald Junior Collins and Jane Held of Hurricane, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Leslie (Michael) Coster of Bristol, Va., and Jill (Matthew) Cremeans of Hurricane, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Braxton and Hannah; and one sister, Joann Combs. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019