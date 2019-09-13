The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 522-8253
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD LEE MILLS Jr.


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD LEE MILLS Jr. Obituary




DONALD LEE MILLS JR., 62, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Beard Mortuary; a Family and Friends Remembrance service will be held at 12:30 p.m., followed by Funeral Liturgy at 1 p.m. with Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer officiating. He was born January 31, 1957, in Man, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald L. and Reginia Jean Belcher Mills, and his beautiful wife, Patricia Ann Parsons-Mills. He is survived by siblings, Scott (Martina) Mills, Kenneth Mills, Roy Mills, Steven (Debbie) Mills and Joy (Tim) McComas, brothers-in-law, Herbert Parsons and Bobby Parsons, and several nieces and nephews. He attended high schools at Oceana, W.Va., Ward Melville in East Setauket, N.Y., graduating from Ceredo-Kenova in 1976. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies and Driver Education in 1980 and a Master of Science degree in Management Safety in 1982. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving onboard the USS Texas CGN-39. He retired from the WV Rehabilitation Center in Institute, W.Va., where he taught Disabled Driving and was the second person in West Virginia to obtain National and International Certification in his teaching field. In 1995, he received the Distinguished West Virginian Award, and in 1996, the West Virginia Rehabilitation Centers Directors Award. He was a member of the Association of Driver Educators for the Disabled and the American Driver Traffic Safety Association. He served as president of the West Virginia Driver and Traffic Safety Association. He was Certified Presenter for Operation Lifesaver, a docent at the Huntington Museum of Art, a member of the Collis P. Huntington National Railway Historical Society where he received the President's Award and served for seven years as editor of the Gondola Gazette, a past president of the Eastern Kentucky Railway Society, where he was responsible for the completion of the Highway Marker Program recognizing this railroad as no other in the country. He was active with Operation Lifesaver along with John Perry, Ira Baldwin, Tom Tackett and Tim Hensley. He was a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Omega, the National Service Fraternity, and was the reorganizing president of Eta Upsilon Chapter at Marshall University. He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He believed that by serving others, you served God, who through his mercy blesses you. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beard Mortuary
Download Now