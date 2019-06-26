Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD M. CARTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONALD M. CARTER Obituary




DONALD M. CARTER, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on July 5, 1935, to the late Homer and Vivian Carter. He married his late wife, Dorothy, on February 14, 1964, and worked as a contractor doing home improvement. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Carter Jr. Donald is survived by his children, Kelly (Everett) Simpson, Richard Carter and Teresa (Phil) Gray; and grandchildren, Matthew, John, Brook, Eric and Meaghan. He enjoyed going to the beach, trips to Las Vegas, Nev., fishing, dancing and going out to eat. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 East Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Donald.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now