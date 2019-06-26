|
DONALD M. CARTER, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on July 5, 1935, to the late Homer and Vivian Carter. He married his late wife, Dorothy, on February 14, 1964, and worked as a contractor doing home improvement. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Carter Jr. Donald is survived by his children, Kelly (Everett) Simpson, Richard Carter and Teresa (Phil) Gray; and grandchildren, Matthew, John, Brook, Eric and Meaghan. He enjoyed going to the beach, trips to Las Vegas, Nev., fishing, dancing and going out to eat. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 East Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Donald.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 26, 2019