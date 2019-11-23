Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
DONALD R. CLARK

DONALD R. CLARK, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Christina Clark, died Nov. 19 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 25, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Genealogical Society or International Mission Board Southern Baptist Convention, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019
