Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8608
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Gonzales
DONALD RAY HYSELL

DONALD RAY HYSELL Obituary

Memorial services will be held for DONALD RAY HYSELL on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Gonzales, Louisiana. Don was a native of Huntington, West Virginia, and resident of Gonzales, Louisiana. He passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the age of 75. Don was an accomplished professional, having retired from BASF as Vice President of Governmental Affairs. However, he considered his daughter and grandchildren as his greatest accomplishment. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Hysell; daughter, Lynrae Boylan and husband David; son, Cody Bercegeay and wife Adriane; grandchildren, LeAnn Metrejean and husband Chanse, Janel Boylan and fiance Eric, Lynda Boylan, Wyatt Bercegeay, David Boylan II, Meghan Bercegeay; great-grandchild, Owen John Metrejean; brother, Emory Hysell and wife Jill; and sister-in-law, Jean Slack. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elza Hysell, Isabelle and Raymond Dudding, and first wife, Linda Hysell. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales, Louisiana, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
