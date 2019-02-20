|
DONALD T. ELKINS, 61, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Donald T. was born September 16, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Donald Elkins and the late Eldia Bowen Elkins. He was a truck driver for Fuchs Lubricants. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Lynn Napier. In addition to his father, he is survived by his beloved wife, Robin See Elkins; two daughters and one son-in-law, Tara Elkins and Shelley McFeeley (Denny); one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Ryan Elkins (Andrea); one brother and sister-in-law, Richard Elkins (Stephanie); two stepchildren, James Burchette and Regina Myers; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019