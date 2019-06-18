







DONALD "DON" VIRGIL NEWMAN, 83, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Paige officiating. Interment will follow in Cyrus Cemetery with the American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard rendering military rites. Don was born December 16, 1935, in Wayne County, son of the late Willie Bill and Pauline Damron Newman. He was the owner and operator of Newman's Automatic Transmission Clinic. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and nine years in the Army WV National Guard. Don was a 1955 graduate of Buffalo High School and a member of the Cyrus Baptist Church. He volunteered as videographer at Buffalo High School, Wayne County, for all sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Doris McSorley; two brothers-in-law, Bernard McSorley and Fred Michaels; one nephew, Danny McSorley and mother and father-in-law Ben and Laura Drown. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Betty Ann Drown Newman; two sons and daughters-in-law, Don Alan Newman (Rose) and Don Mark Newman (Cindy); three granddaughters, Jennifer, Madeline and Allison Newman; one sister, Opal Michaels; four nephews, Rick and Mike Adkins, Stevie and Gary Michaels; one special niece, Vickie Clark and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BYFL, 2497 Rt. 75, Kenova, WV 25530.