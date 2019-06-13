|
DONNA E. McCLOUD, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on October 22, 1941, in Wayne County, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmie and Zelma Webb, and Marie Webb; her husband, Glen McCloud; and 12 siblings. She is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Billy) McNeely, Marcie McCloud and Linda D. McCloud; three grandchildren, Ashley and Adam McNeely and Michael Waugh; two great-grandchildren, Brody Waugh and Isabella McNeely; two step-great-grandsons; and many special nieces and nephews. Donna attended Dillon Chapel Church in Athalia, Ohio. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Ervin Napier officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 13, 2019