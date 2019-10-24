|
|
DONNA FAYE BRITT, 85, of Ceredo, W.Va., formerly of Fort Gay, W.Va., died Oct. 22, 2019, after a short illness. A long-time member of the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, near Fort Gay, W.Va., Mrs. Britt's failing health in recent years caused her reluctantly to pass on her role of adopted-aunt and loving supporter to younger members of the close-knit church family there. A lifelong Wayne Countian, Mrs. Britt reluctantly left her residence in November 2018 for convalescence care in Putnam and Cabell counties. Mrs. Britt, born July 31, 1934, as the fourth of five children, was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, James Raymond "Jim" Britt. The daughter of the late Luther and Edith Spears, she also was preceded in death by older brothers Thirl and Harold Spears. While Mrs. Britt and husband Jim weren't blessed with any children, their caring and generosity embraced and nurtured countless nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Mrs. Britt is survived by sister Edna Williams of Ona, W.Va.; brother James Spears (and his family Nell, Jamie and Zach, and Marty of Huntington); sister-in-law Bessie Crabtree of Mansfield, Ohio; special nephews Howard Terry Spears (and wife Beverly) of Proctorville, Ohio, Dr. H. Keith Spears (and wife Rita) of Huntington, W.Va. and Timothy Martin Spears (and wife Mimi) of Charleston, W.Va.; niece Betsy Britt of Fort Gay; nephews Chuck Britt of Charleston, W.Va., Bill Britt (and wife Rosie) of Ironton, Ohio, and Mike Britt (and wife Sheree) of Huntington, W.Va.; and many, many loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., with the Rev. Tony Perry and Pastor Randy Ratcliffe officiating. A special family remembrance also will be offered by Dr. Keith Spears. Burial will follow in Lynch Cemetery in Saltpetre, W.Va. Friends may gather two hours prior to services at the funeral home. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019