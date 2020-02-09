|
DONNA G. JOHNSTON, 76, of Milton, went home to be with her Lord on February 6, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born January 13, 1944, in Milton, a daughter of the late Lonnie and Oretha Davis Nicholas. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands, Mary Ann and Les Freeman and Lovey and Joe Nelson. She graduated from the Huntington School of Business and retired from Walmart. She is survived by her husband, Orman Crawford Johnston; niece, Betsy Ann Murphy; and nephews, Michael Allen Freeman, Jim Nelson and Greg Nelson. She adored her two cats, Buby and Sam. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, and from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, February 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020