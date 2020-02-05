The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA ILENE COLEGROVE WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA ILENE COLEGROVE WHITE Obituary

DONNA ILENE COLEGROVE WHITE, 81, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to her Savior on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Cabell County, West Virginia, to the late William Jennings Colegrove and Ardell Simpson Colegrove. Donna worked as a banker for over 35 years in the Huntington community and served on many local boards. Donna was a member of Oak Hill U.B.I. in Lesage. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Chester Max White, one daughter, Kathy Johnson, one brother, Jack Colegrove, and two sisters, Wanda Drake and Opal Ferguson. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Burgess of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Dustin (Alyssa) Burgess of Canton, Ohio, and Abigail Johnson of Dassel, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Asher, Addison and Amelia Burgess of Canton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Rusty (Connie) Gray of Lesage, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Annie Colegrove of Lesage, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson to officiate. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries