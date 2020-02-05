|
DONNA ILENE COLEGROVE WHITE, 81, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to her Savior on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Cabell County, West Virginia, to the late William Jennings Colegrove and Ardell Simpson Colegrove. Donna worked as a banker for over 35 years in the Huntington community and served on many local boards. Donna was a member of Oak Hill U.B.I. in Lesage. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Chester Max White, one daughter, Kathy Johnson, one brother, Jack Colegrove, and two sisters, Wanda Drake and Opal Ferguson. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Burgess of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Dustin (Alyssa) Burgess of Canton, Ohio, and Abigail Johnson of Dassel, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Asher, Addison and Amelia Burgess of Canton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Rusty (Connie) Gray of Lesage, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Annie Colegrove of Lesage, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson to officiate. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020