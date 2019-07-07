|
DONNA JEAN ANGLE, 73, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born December 7, 1945, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary White Vaughan. One brother, David Lee White, and one grandson, John Tyler Schreiber, also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ LDS. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Bishop Frank Kirby officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Nanette and John Schreiber, Carol Sue and Norman Davis, all of Huntington, and Korie Vasqueze of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Angela Angle of Huntington; one brother, Jimmy Vaughn of Lake Butler, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Friends may call from noon to service time Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019