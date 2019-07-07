The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA ANGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA JEAN ANGLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA JEAN ANGLE Obituary




DONNA JEAN ANGLE, 73, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born December 7, 1945, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary White Vaughan. One brother, David Lee White, and one grandson, John Tyler Schreiber, also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ LDS. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Bishop Frank Kirby officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Nanette and John Schreiber, Carol Sue and Norman Davis, all of Huntington, and Korie Vasqueze of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Angela Angle of Huntington; one brother, Jimmy Vaughn of Lake Butler, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Friends may call from noon to service time Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now