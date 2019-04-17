The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
DONNA JEAN BARTRAM, 85, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away April 15, 2019. She was born December 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Donald and Bessie Craig. She received a Master's Degree from Marshall University. She taught school for 36 ½ years in West Virginia and Kentucky. She started teaching in 1963 in a two-room schoolhouse in Wayne County. She was an Alpha Delta Kappa sister, member of Fort Gay Lions Club, Fort Gay United Methodist Church, and a past treasurer for the Fort Gay food bank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton J. Bartram; son, Norman Edward Bartram; and sister, Barbara Ann Cole. She is survived by one brother, Donald Dean Craig (Judy) of Tecumseh, Mich.; one sister, Reva Darlene Wood of Florida; one daughter, Kathryn Bartram Hensley of Barboursville; two sons, Douglas Duane Bartram (Cheryl) of Letart, W.Va., and Allan Bartram (Becki) of Evans, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Janena Bartram of Barboursville; grandchildren, Shane James (Ruby), Kristy Saunders (Joe), Jeremy Bartram, Amy Reitmire (George), Jessica McKee (Michael), Tara Ferrell (Michael), Skyler Bartram (Loren), Billie Jo Stevens (Jason), Cody Bartram, Rachel Barr (Ryan), Geneva Flora, Evalene Bartram and Evan Bartram; great-grandchildren, Britney (Trace) Anderson, Kolten (Marina) Saunders, Bethany Ferrell, Michael S. Ferrell, Mickenzie Ferrell, Bradley Reitmire, Adrian McKee, Gideon McKee, Robert Darling, Michael James and Shania James; and great-great-grandchildren, Raelynn Vanmeter and Taesan Vanmeter. There will be no public services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
