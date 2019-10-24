|
DONNA JEAN HYDU, loving wife, mother, grandmother and The Light of Our Lives passed away Saturday October 19th, 2019 at her West Virginia residence for the last 15 months. Donna was born October 14th 1931 in Orrville Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Vida Moser Dye. She was oldest and only daughter with 8 younger brothers. She grew up on a farm in Apple Creek, Ohio. She worked as a hairdresser until her children were born. She and Steve made their home in Wadsworth Ohio. Survivors include her husband of 66 years Stephen G Hydu, three children, Susan Apgar (David) from Huntington W.Va., Barb Hoffman (Bob) and Larry Hydu (Rose) from Wadsworth Ohio. She leaves behind grandchildren Justin Apgar (Lorren) of Huntington, Ashley Few (Jay) of Wadsworth, Kelly Logan (Eddie) of Cross Lanes and Steve Apgar (Krista Charles) of Huntington, Jordan Rowe (Derek) of Proctorville Ohio. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren Gabby, Chance, Braylon, Leila, Jaden, Lylah, Alyse and Isaiah. Calling hours will be Sunday October 27th from 3 to 5 at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home in Wadsworth followed by a service at 5. The following morning her remains will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019