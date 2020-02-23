|
DONNA L. MANDT, age 78, of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away on February 4, 2020. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Odell A. Paugh and Janice Ellen Paugh Collins, and two children, Mary Ellen Mandt and Stephen Douglas Mandt. Donna is survived by her husband of 59 years, John F. Mandt Sr.; her son, John F. Mandt Jr. and wife Ami L. Mandt; her daughter, Marybeth Mandt Purvis and husband Jerry Purvis; brother in-law, David H. Mandt Sr. and wife Carol Hardesty Mandt; and two nephews, David H. Mandt Jr. and wife Amy Mandt and Kevin A. Mandt and wife Dawn Mandt. Donna is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Phillip E. Mandt, John F. Mandt III, Abigail Ritter Mandt, Maxim R. Purvis, Zachary B. Purvis; three step-grandchildren, Briana L. Mandt, Samantha S. Hadden and Mason D. Hadden; and a host of very special friends, sharing pictures and keeping updated on where they are now and reminiscing about old times. Donna was born in Huntington, W.Va., on February 23, 1941. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1958, where she was a member of the glee club and was voted Miss Huntingtonian. She attended Marshall (College) University and was a member of the Tri Sigma Sorority. She was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington, where at the age of eleven she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and where on July 24, 1960, she and John were united in marriage. For the past many years she was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington. Donna was a homemaker in the best sense of the word, a devoted wife, a loving mother, an excellent cook and a marvelous listener. She was known for her wonderful soprano voice and was in demand as a soloist in many regional churches, weddings, Musicals and Plays. She had panache for style and beauty, especially in the way she dressed and decorated her home. Donna spent the last sixteen years of her life in South Florida enjoying the vibrant colors and lifestyle. She, however, never lost touch of home. Though she is no longer here in body, her spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those whom she loved and who knew and loved her. The date and time in Huntington for a service of remembrance to celebrate her life is yet to be determined. The family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to The Mandt Family Memorial Fund at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020