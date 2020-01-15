|
|
DONNA LEANN BALDRY LAKE, 46, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away January 11, 2020. She was born June 11, 1973, in White Plains, N.Y., a daughter of Bonnie Harmon of Barboursville, W.Va., and Donald Baldry Sr. and his wife Pamela of Huntington, W.Va. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lake, and her sister, Kimberly Rene Calvert. Also surviving are her brother, Donald Baldry II of Shalotte, N.C.; grandmother, Patty Wilson of Huntington, W.Va.; several aunts, uncles and friends; and her beloved dog, Lucky. A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020