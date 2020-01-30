|
|
DONNA MAE MICHELS, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born July 5, 1936, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elva and Mable Mae Booth Farley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Michels; a son, Roy Michels; two sisters, Janet McCallister and Dora Allison; and a brother, Eugene Farley. She was formerly a steelworker with Adel and was a longtime member of Trinity Church of God. Survivors include a daughter, Vickie (Terry) Spenard of Huntington; three grandchildren, Tessa Lockhart, Teria Bryant and Sabreena Lockhart; two great-grandchildren, Kylie Morton and Dalton Clark; two sisters, Shirley Watkins of South Carolina and Bethel Lewendowski of Michigan; and two brothers, Randall Farley of Huntington and David (Birgid) Farley of Barboursville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020