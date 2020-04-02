Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home & Crematory -Ceredo-Kenova Chapel.
1135 US-60
Ceredo, WV 25507
(304) 453-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA MARIE SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA MARIE SMITH Obituary

DONNA MARIE SMITH, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Private family visitation will be conducted at Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo, W.Va. Private graveside funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Smith Family Cemetery with Rev. Charles A. Null officiating. Donna was the daughter of the late Hobert and Betty Null. Survivors include her beloved husband, Colin G. Smith; two daughters, Sharon Elkins and Lisa Bailey; four sons, Jerry Smith, Gregory Smith, Colin Jeffrey Smith, Chris Smith; two brothers, Charles Null, Whitey Null; one sister, Trenna Null; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Donna attended Ceredo Kenova High School and retired from the American National Rubber Company. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -