DONNA MARIE SMITH, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Private family visitation will be conducted at Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo, W.Va. Private graveside funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Smith Family Cemetery with Rev. Charles A. Null officiating. Donna was the daughter of the late Hobert and Betty Null. Survivors include her beloved husband, Colin G. Smith; two daughters, Sharon Elkins and Lisa Bailey; four sons, Jerry Smith, Gregory Smith, Colin Jeffrey Smith, Chris Smith; two brothers, Charles Null, Whitey Null; one sister, Trenna Null; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Donna attended Ceredo Kenova High School and retired from the American National Rubber Company. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020