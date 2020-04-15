|
|
DONNIE WAYNE BARE JR., 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born August 29, 1961, in Huntington, a son of Nancy Simpkins of Huntington and the late Donnie Wayne Bare Sr. He was also preceded in death by twin siblings, Bernard and Bernice Bare, and a nephew, James Bare. He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. In addition to his mother, survivors include two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce Allen and Vicki Bare of Winder, Ga., and Michael Alton and Debbie Bare of Summersville, W.Va.; three nephews and one niece; one great-nephew and two great-nieces; several aunts and uncles, including a special uncle, John Suiter of Huntington; and numerous cousins, including a special cousin, Stephanie Fisher. A private graveside service will be at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020