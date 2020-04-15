The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
DONNIE WAYNE BARE Jr.


1961 - 2020
DONNIE WAYNE BARE Jr. Obituary

DONNIE WAYNE BARE JR., 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born August 29, 1961, in Huntington, a son of Nancy Simpkins of Huntington and the late Donnie Wayne Bare Sr. He was also preceded in death by twin siblings, Bernard and Bernice Bare, and a nephew, James Bare. He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. In addition to his mother, survivors include two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce Allen and Vicki Bare of Winder, Ga., and Michael Alton and Debbie Bare of Summersville, W.Va.; three nephews and one niece; one great-nephew and two great-nieces; several aunts and uncles, including a special uncle, John Suiter of Huntington; and numerous cousins, including a special cousin, Stephanie Fisher. A private graveside service will be at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
