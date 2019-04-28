|
DONOVAN ROLLYSON passed away April 19, 2019, at his home near Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Huntington on May 4, 1943, and graduated from Huntington High School. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two adult children: a son, Devin, and a daughter, Shay; and a sister, Kay (Bill) Ransbottom. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Eugene Rollyson. His memorial service will be May 4 at Wagnall's Memorial in Lithopolis, Ohio. Please visit www.orwoodyard.com to share memories.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019