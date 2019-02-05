Home

DORA CLEDIS MOUNT


DORA CLEDIS MOUNT, 90, of Ona, W.Va., passed away February 3, 2019, at his home. He was born May 31, 1928, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late John Van Mount and Mary Scarberry Mount. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Johnnie (Betty) Mount, Gladys (Jack) Massie, Virginia (Charles) Crawford, and Lucille (Bernard) Meadows. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Webb Mount; three daughters, Vickie (Mike) Wood, Reginia Mount Arbogast and Amy Elizabeth (Bill) Pinson; three grandsons, Rodney (Nikki) Midkiff, Adam Holland and Christian Holland; four great-grandchildren, Brock Midkiff, Rylee Midkiff, Adrian Holland and Marcy Holland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dorin Garett and Pastor Roger Smathers. Burial will be in Webb Cemetery, Ona, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and St. Mary's Home Health for all of their care and support. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019
