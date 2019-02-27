







DORALENE MAYNARD CLARK "DODY," 86, of Wayne, W.Va., widow of Arlie Clark, departed her earthly home on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wayne, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. She was born May 13, 1932, at Kiahsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry and Flora Endicott Maynard. Doralene worked as a clerk in several grocery stores and retired as a financial clerk at DHHR. She was a member at Salem United Baptist Church and Wayne Chapter 156, Order of Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two half-brothers, E.J. Maynard (Opal) and Ken Maynard (Virginia). Survivors include a son, Douglas Clark, and daughter, Sheryl Pyles (Ricky), all of Wayne; four grandchildren, Adam Pyles (Clarissa) of Wayne, Rebecca Miller (Patrick) of Arlington, Va., Zachary Clark of Wayne and Ben Clark of Huntington, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Danika Miller, Ethana and Chloe Pyles. She also leaves to mourn her loss: her brothers, Leo Maynard (Ernestine) of East Lynn, W.Va., J.W. Maynard (Louise) of Cleveland, Ohio, Wilford Maynard (Linda) of Wayne and Ronald Maynard (Jean) of Huntington; her sisters, Cleo Maynard of East Lynn, Alma Clark (Jerome) and Carol Mills (Ray), all of Wayne, and Sharon Belcher of Huntington; a very special niece, Betty Simms (Gene), and numerous additional nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their thanks and sincere gratitude to the staff at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation for all the care and special love they gave Doralene. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The House of Worship Caring Hearts Food Pantry. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday at Morris Funeral Home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary