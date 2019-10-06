|
|
DOREEN RUTH ROBINSON, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed from this life on September 2, 2019, at Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Carl Robinson. They were married for 58 years. She was born March 15, 1925, in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. She was raised in Montana where she lived until the age of 21, when she married and moved to Huntington. A graduate of Montana State University, Doreen was a Registered Nurse. A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, she was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed cooking, painting and walking. In addition to her husband, Doreen was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Frances Berry; a daughter, Rebecca Turley; a granddaughter, Christina Dixon; four sisters; and one brother. She is survived by her son, Michael Robinson (Nancy) of Webster, N.Y.; daughter, Robin Rose (Dean) of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Jenatha, Nate, Todd, Brett and Scott Robinson, Kyler and Hollyn Rose; and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her special sister-in-law, Tillie Robinson of Huntington. A family graveside service was held September 27, 2019, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The family is grateful for the excellent medical care and end-of-life care Doreen received. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Frederick Memorial Hospital, 400 W. 7th St., Frederick, MD 21701, or Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019