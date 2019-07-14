







DORENE FERGUSON SIMPKINS, 103, formerly of Huntington, took Jesus' hand on July 11, 2019, as He welcomed her to Heaven. She joined the spirits of her ancestors and many friends including her parents, Wayne and Eska Ferguson; her siblings, Doris Finley, Harold and Frank Ferguson, and Wanda Maynard; her husband, Hearon Simpkins; her son, Donald Richard Simpkins; and a great-great-grandson, Bentley Moore. Dorene was born on January 11, 1916, on Trace Creek out of Fort Gay, the second of nine children. She graduated from Fort Gay High School in 1934 and was immediately allowed to teach at Christian and Rich Creek Elementary, and later at the Forks of Hurricane. She later lived with her sister, Doris Finley (Edgar) in Huntington, where she worked in a pants factory and took courses at Marshall University as finances would allow. She met her future husband in Huntington, and they married in 1940. Firstborn Donald was born 13 months later, son David in 1943 and daughter Marilyn in 1945. Dorene was a member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington and a lifelong Christian and follower of Jesus Christ. After raising the children and working as a professional seamstress in Huntington, Dorene went back to teaching in 1958 and finished her Bachelor's Degree at Marshall in 1968. She retired from teaching in 1979 and became a full-time caregiver to her then-invalid husband until his death in 1983. Her hobbies included activities at the senior center, painting, arts and crafts, ceramics, reading and writing. In spite of being legally blind in her later years, she continued writing her entire life, completing more than two dozen journals and books of poetry. She resided at Morning Pointe Senior Living in Russell, Ky., during her last few years. Dorene's surviving siblings include brothers, George Ferguson (Leeta) of Bristol, Va., and Bill Ferguson (Billie) of Ashland, Ky.; sisters, Betty Adkins (Bill) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Glenna Wellman (Charles) of Huntington. She is survived by her son, David Byron Simpkins and wife Barbara of Raceland, Ky.; her daughter, Marilyn Sue Ardisson and husband Richard of Radcliff, Ky.; and her daughter-in-law, Karen Ferguson Simpkins of Huntington. Her grandchildren include Terry Simpkins of Brookfield, Ohio; Rebecca Dawn Simpkins of Huntington; Marc Ardisson and wife Michelle of Nashville, Tennessee; and Anita Ardisson Witt and husband Chris of Glasgow, Ky. Her great-grandchildren include Nichole Simpkins Spears (Brandon); Jon Simpkins; Michele Simpkins Moore (Austin); Chelsea, Aaron and Bryce Ardisson; Ryan and Lauren Witt; great-great-granddaughters, McKenzie Simpkins, Patricia Kay Simpkins, and great-great-grandsons, Jackson and Blake Moore­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­. She also is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held by Pastor Johnny Riley at noon Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, 328 6th Ave., Huntington, with visitation prior from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow the service in Hillcrest Cemetery off Route 75 in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, 240 7th Ave. W., Huntington, WV 25701, or a ministry of donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 14, 2019