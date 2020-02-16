|
|
DORIS ANN EPLING, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., died February 13, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. Doris was born September 25, 1951, a daughter of the late Raymond and Juanita Epling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Joyce Thompson, Eloise Pruitt, Mary Weaver, Raymond (Jr.) Epling (Amy) and Sandra Frasher. Doris is survived by her son, Thomas Sullivan; her brother, Nathan Epling; sisters, Viola Epling and Violet Sparks. There will be a memorial service Monday, February 17, 2020, beginning at 6 p.m. at New Beginning Apostolic Church, 1002 25th St., Huntington. Doris' wishes were to donate her body to the Marshall University Human Gift Registry.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020