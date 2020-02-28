|
|
|
DORIS ANN PATRICK, 87, of Ashland, Ky., widow of William Patrick, died Feb. 26 at Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, Ashland, Ky. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020