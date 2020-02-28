Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Home - 13th Street Chapel
3409 13th Street
Ashland, KY 41102
(606) 329-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS PATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS ANN PATRICK

Send Flowers
DORIS ANN PATRICK Obituary

DORIS ANN PATRICK, 87, of Ashland, Ky., widow of William Patrick, died Feb. 26 at Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, Ashland, Ky. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -