DORIS GERALDINE ASHWORTH, 86 of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born July 27, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thurman and Grace Vance Burns. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Ashworth; one daughter, Debbie L. Adkins Chirgwin; one brother, Jack Burns; and one sister, Blanch Bartram. She is survived by two sons, Dale (Rachel) Ashworth of Barboursville and Clarence (Kim) Ashworth of Huntington; a son-in-law, Joe Chirgwin of Huntington; two sisters, Mary Williams and Charlene Burns; four brothers, Jim Burns, Jerry Burns, David Burns and Thurman Burns; five grandchildren, Christy (Johnny) Ray, Robby (Becky) Ashworth, Tracy (Shawn) Diehl, Amy (Darin) Lloyd and Eric Adkins; and five great-grandchildren, Cody and Elizabeth Ashworth, Makenzie Lloyd, Olivia and Morgan Diehl. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020