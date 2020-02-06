The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
DORIS JANE JENKINS BOWEN

DORIS JANE JENKINS BOWEN, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1941, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Willie Jenkins and Omega Blake Jenkins Perdue. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Lemuel "Sonny" Bowen; one son, Jerry Jenkins; and one brother-in-law, John Handley. She is survived by two sons, Terry Jenkins and John Bowen; one daughter, Sherrie Bowen Adkins (David); two sisters, Wanda Sue Jenkins Handley and Lanna Jenkins Broce (Brian); one brother, Larry Jenkins (Sharon); grandchildren, Katherine Nien (Yin-Dar), Ben Jenkins, Jeffrey Adkins, Nicole Adkins; great-grandchildren, Halei Jarrell, Rachael Jarrell, Max Nien and Stella Nien; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Sam Preston officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
