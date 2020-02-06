|
DORIS JANE JENKINS BOWEN, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1941, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Willie Jenkins and Omega Blake Jenkins Perdue. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Lemuel "Sonny" Bowen; one son, Jerry Jenkins; and one brother-in-law, John Handley. She is survived by two sons, Terry Jenkins and John Bowen; one daughter, Sherrie Bowen Adkins (David); two sisters, Wanda Sue Jenkins Handley and Lanna Jenkins Broce (Brian); one brother, Larry Jenkins (Sharon); grandchildren, Katherine Nien (Yin-Dar), Ben Jenkins, Jeffrey Adkins, Nicole Adkins; great-grandchildren, Halei Jarrell, Rachael Jarrell, Max Nien and Stella Nien; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Sam Preston officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020