DORIS "JEAN" BLANKENSHIP MEADE, 76, of Mesa, Ariz., and originally from Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home and went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Ernest "Chick" Blankenship and the late Carrie Blankenship (Phelps), both of Huntington, WV. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for many years and then operated a family-owned business, which brought her to Mesa, Ariz. Jean was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered for being a servant of our Lord, her big heart, helping others and how she cared for others. She loved spending time with family and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest "Chick" and Carrie Blankenship; her brother, Robert "Bob" Blankenship; her husband, Gary C. Meade; her special cousin, Jewel Saunders; and numerous extended family members. She is survived by her brother, Bill Blankenship of Huntington, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Howard Meade, and sister-in-law, Judy Meade, both of Mesa, Ariz.; daughter, Jonita Beisgen (Meade), and son-in-law, Bill Beisgen, both of Mesa, Ariz.; son, T.A Meade, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Terry Davenport, both of Mesa, Ariz.; grandchildren, Spencer Nelson and Mackenzie Nelson, both of Mesa, Ariz., and Danielle Castle of Kenova, W.Va.; nephews, Randall Blankenship and Tyler Blankenship, both of Huntington, W.Va.; and niece, Shannan Powell of Barboursville, W.Va. She is also survived by a group of lifelong friends and close family including Ada Oxley (cousin), Mary McCallister (cousin), Deloris "Sis" Carpenter (cousin), Barbara Blankenship, Phyllis Burton, Linda Cooke, Barbara Morrison and Jolynn Burr. When in West Virginia, Jean attended Elizabeth Baptist Church in Garretts Bend and was a member of Brown Road Baptist Church in Mesa, Ariz. There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Valley Baptist Church, 550 S. Mountain Road, Mesa, Ariz., with a reception following. Jean's daughter and son would like to thank Dr. Jeanne Palmer, Kristen, Emily, and numerous nurses and volunteers at Mayo Clinic Hospital for their care and love for Jean for many years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mayo Clinic Hospital, https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC.