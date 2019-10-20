|
DORIS JEAN LUCAS, 88, of Huntington, widow of Wayde Lucas, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jeffrey Lycans. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born August 4, 1931, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mina Langdon Wagner. She was a homemaker. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, James Wagner. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Wanda Lucas; daughter, Nancy Lucas; grandchildren, Laura (Ben) Boggs, Melissa (Nick) Stoll and Larry (Rebecca) Lucas; great-grandchildren, Alexa and Riley Boggs, Andrew, Luke, Zachary and Nathaniel Stoll and Annabelle Lucas. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
