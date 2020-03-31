|
DORIS JUNE SAUNDERS MOONEY, 88, of Kenova, wife of Harold Ray Perdue Sr., went to be with her Jesus on March 24, 2020, from her residence. She was born May 6, 1931, in Wayne County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Jake Saunders and the late Sadie Saunders. She was a retired teacher in California. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Hack Mooney; her brothers Bob Saunders and John Saunders; and her grandson, Danny Archuleta. She moved back to West Virginia in 1998, where she made her home with Harold Perdue. She was a member of 20th Street Baptist Church of Kenova, W.Va. She is survived by Harold Perdue; step-daughters Debbie Perdue Robinson of Kenova, W.Va., Cindy (Jim) Cain of Barboursville, W.Va.; step-sons Ray Perdue (Cindy Moore) of Ceredo, Shawn Perdue (Kelly Edwards) of Burlington, Ohio; nephews Robert Ray Saunders of Huntington, W.Va., Mike (Angie) Saunders of Culloden, W.Va.; nieces Karen (Keith) Vasvary of Chesapeake, Ohio, Barbara (Ron) Wechsler of Kenova, W.Va.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nieces, nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She is survived by her five daughters in California, Linda (Don) Archuleta, Lois (Nick) Pearsey, Patsy Martin, Debbie Kelsey and Grace (Dan) Shaver; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at a date to be determined. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020