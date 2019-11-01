The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
DORIS L. SANDERS JORDAN


1931 - 2019
DORIS L. SANDERS JORDAN Obituary




DORIS L. SANDERS JORDAN, loving mother and grandmother, 88, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 8, 1931, in Lincoln County, W.Va., daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Elliott Sanders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leslie "Bob" Jordan; three sisters, Edith, Lois and Faye; and three brothers, Harold, George and Danny. Doris retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital after working many years as a nurse. She was a member of Bethel Temple Assembly of God in Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her two children, Sandra (Tommy) Tomblin of South Point, Ohio, and Tim (Susan) Adkins of South Point, Ohio; one brother, Walter Wetzel Saunders of Clinton Twp., Mich.; two grandchildren, Tammy (Ryan) Salmons of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Brian (Tara) Tomblin of South Point, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Adam, Maggie and Amanda Salmons, and Gavin and Colton Tomblin. A special thanks to Cindy Blake and Pam Maynard, the nursing staff at St. Mary's Intermediate Care Unit and the nursing staff at Harbor Health Rehab. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Doug Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bethel Temple Assembly of God in Huntington, to Autism Project of Southern Ohio, or to Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
