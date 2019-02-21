







DORIS MADELINE McSORLEY, of Lavalette, 86, joined her husband and son in the presence of our Lord February 15, 2019, from Flagler Beach, Florida. Doris was the daughter of the late Willie and Pauline Newman, born September 23, 1932, in Wayne County, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, son, Danny McSorley, and brother-in-law, Fred Michael. She is survived by her caring daughter, Vickie Clark (Terry), beloved granddaughter, Dr. Danielle Lowe (Dr. Charles Lowe), sister, Opal Michael, brother, Donald (Betty), treasured nephews and nieces, Steve, Gary, Don, Mark, Connie and Kristi. Doris retired from RESA II as an office assistant after many years as a seamstress. She was an avid Marshall fan, often traveling to see her Thundering Herd. Doris was blessed with her WV "Neighbor Family" who watched over her with love. She had spent the last 8 years as a "Snow Bird" living the dream in Flagler Beach with her many friends. Visitation will be at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., February 22, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Dr. Manford Langer, pastor of the Cyrus Missionary Baptist Church where Doris was a lifelong member. Burial will be in Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Donations in her honor can be made to "The Bernard and Danny Memorial Scholarship Fund" c/o Big Green Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715.