







DORIS MAXINE GROVES MAY, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C. Doris was born February 17, 1928, in Clio, W.Va., to the late John and Ledona Groves. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoover May; daughter, Debra Groves Sanders; and brother, Blane Groves. She was a 1944 graduate of Walton High School in Roane County, W.Va. Following graduation, Doris went to Akron, Ohio, and worked in a Goodyear plant, supporting the war efforts. After the end of the war, she returned to Charleston, W.Va., spending 40 years in the Mortgage and Loan industry, helping thousands of families purchase their dream home. She was also a longtime member of the Church of Christ in St. Albans, W.Va. Doris is survived by her son, Tim Groves and his wife, Coletta, of Greensboro, N.C.; stepchildren, Benny May and his wife, Diane, of Fayetteville, W.Va., and Martha Sue Marshal and her husband, Terry, of St. Albans, W.Va. She is also survived by her brother, Oral Ray Groves of Flatwoods, Ky., and brother, Charles Groves and his wife, Ruth, of Huntington. Nanny has eleven grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the funeral service. You may visit Doris's tribute page at www.bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home (formerly Bartlett-Chapman Funeral Home), family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the May family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary