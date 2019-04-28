|
DORIS OLETA PATTERSON, 88, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born August 28, 1930, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Leonard and Freda Hinkle Hall. She was a retired hospital office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Eugene Patterson. She is survived by an adopted son, Gary Webb; two special kids, Ethan and Caroline; a special nurse, Debbie; friends, Connie and Rodney Elkins; cousin, Sue Meadows; numerous cousins; and a very special friend, Sherry Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Carlos Ball officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019