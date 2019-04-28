The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS OLETA PATTERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DORIS OLETA PATTERSON Obituary




DORIS OLETA PATTERSON, 88, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born August 28, 1930, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Leonard and Freda Hinkle Hall. She was a retired hospital office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Eugene Patterson. She is survived by an adopted son, Gary Webb; two special kids, Ethan and Caroline; a special nurse, Debbie; friends, Connie and Rodney Elkins; cousin, Sue Meadows; numerous cousins; and a very special friend, Sherry Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Carlos Ball officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now