DORIS SETLIFF, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away April 15, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 7, 1930, in Putnam County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Johnny and Hattie Doss. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lee Setliff. She is survived by her children, Teddie Conley, Jack Setliff and Judy Chapman; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
