DOROTHEA EMMAGENE "DOTTIE" SMITH, 92, of Milton, passed away April 29, 2019, at her home. She was born September 17, 1926, in Milton, a daughter of the late Seward Lawson and Alpharetta Fields Lawson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Smith; two sisters, Muriel Hunt and Jennie Smith; and one brother, James Lawson. She is survived by two sons, Clinton Lee Smith and Joe David Smith; four grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Ramsey, Bradley (Melissa) Smith, Zachary (Sara) Smith and Grant Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Hannah Osburn, Mason Osburn, Ryan Ramsey, Kristin Smith and Christopher Matthew Smith. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Winford Curry. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 4, 2019