The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHEA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHEA EMMAGENE "DOTTIE" SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROTHEA EMMAGENE "DOTTIE" SMITH Obituary




DOROTHEA EMMAGENE "DOTTIE" SMITH, 92, of Milton, passed away April 29, 2019, at her home. She was born September 17, 1926, in Milton, a daughter of the late Seward Lawson and Alpharetta Fields Lawson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Smith; two sisters, Muriel Hunt and Jennie Smith; and one brother, James Lawson. She is survived by two sons, Clinton Lee Smith and Joe David Smith; four grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Ramsey, Bradley (Melissa) Smith, Zachary (Sara) Smith and Grant Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Hannah Osburn, Mason Osburn, Ryan Ramsey, Kristin Smith and Christopher Matthew Smith. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Winford Curry. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now