The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Harbour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Harbour

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Ann Harbour Obituary




"Come, said the wind to the leaves one day. Come, come out, come out, let's play ..." On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, our mom, DOROTHY ANN HARBOUR, 97, of Salt Rock, left her earthly family that loved her dearly to join her family in Heaven. As her spirit departed the Earth, our mom was at home, surrounded by family ... a family that made her feel loved. Our mom was a wonderful, beautiful, caring, patient, loving and faithful woman. Our mom loved the Lord Jesus and was a lifelong member of Salt Rock Methodist (Community) Church. She spent her days reading her Bible, talking to the Lord and coloring. She was a devoted wife to Russell Forrest Harbour, a mother to eight children and a grandmother to all. Our mom loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She was born June 30, 1921, in Logan, W.Va. Our mom was the eldest child of Charles Warwick Wagoner and Gertrude Eva Wallace Wagoner. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell Forrest Harbour; three brothers, Austin (Kathleen) Wagoner, Robert Henry Wagoner and Charles (Bo) Warwick Wagoner; two sisters, Naomi Ruth Cobb and Virginia (Ginny) Watson; two sons, Charles David (Trish) Harbour and Freddie Forrest Harbour; and one daughter-in-law, Mary Bernadette Harbour. She is survived by her loving children, Russell Lee (Sharon) Harbour of Sod, W.Va., Mary (Dave) Kelly of Grand Rapids, Mich., Gary Harbour of Salt Rock, Danny (Connie) Harbour of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., Carolyn Lowe of Salt Rock and Robin (Doug) McClellan of Salt Rock; 16 grandchildren who adored her; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild that she spoiled. We invite you to join in honoring the wonderful life that our Mother shared with each of us and the countless others she welcomed into her home. "And the little leaves gently rolled away ..." The family would like to give a special thank you to Mom's critical care nurse, Bethany, Dr. Robert Turner, and the wonderful and kind staff of Hospice who were devoted to our mom and family during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Huntington. Services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va. Viewing for immediate family will begin at noon, with the public viewing to follow at 1 p.m. Funeral will start at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jason Salmons presiding over the service. Burial will take place at Enon Cemetery in Salt Rock, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now