







"Come, said the wind to the leaves one day. Come, come out, come out, let's play ..." On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, our mom, DOROTHY ANN HARBOUR, 97, of Salt Rock, left her earthly family that loved her dearly to join her family in Heaven. As her spirit departed the Earth, our mom was at home, surrounded by family ... a family that made her feel loved. Our mom was a wonderful, beautiful, caring, patient, loving and faithful woman. Our mom loved the Lord Jesus and was a lifelong member of Salt Rock Methodist (Community) Church. She spent her days reading her Bible, talking to the Lord and coloring. She was a devoted wife to Russell Forrest Harbour, a mother to eight children and a grandmother to all. Our mom loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She was born June 30, 1921, in Logan, W.Va. Our mom was the eldest child of Charles Warwick Wagoner and Gertrude Eva Wallace Wagoner. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell Forrest Harbour; three brothers, Austin (Kathleen) Wagoner, Robert Henry Wagoner and Charles (Bo) Warwick Wagoner; two sisters, Naomi Ruth Cobb and Virginia (Ginny) Watson; two sons, Charles David (Trish) Harbour and Freddie Forrest Harbour; and one daughter-in-law, Mary Bernadette Harbour. She is survived by her loving children, Russell Lee (Sharon) Harbour of Sod, W.Va., Mary (Dave) Kelly of Grand Rapids, Mich., Gary Harbour of Salt Rock, Danny (Connie) Harbour of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., Carolyn Lowe of Salt Rock and Robin (Doug) McClellan of Salt Rock; 16 grandchildren who adored her; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild that she spoiled. We invite you to join in honoring the wonderful life that our Mother shared with each of us and the countless others she welcomed into her home. "And the little leaves gently rolled away ..." The family would like to give a special thank you to Mom's critical care nurse, Bethany, Dr. Robert Turner, and the wonderful and kind staff of Hospice who were devoted to our mom and family during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Huntington. Services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va. Viewing for immediate family will begin at noon, with the public viewing to follow at 1 p.m. Funeral will start at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jason Salmons presiding over the service. Burial will take place at Enon Cemetery in Salt Rock, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary