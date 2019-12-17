|
DOROTHY ANN HEDRICK ADAMS, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Ralph Jackson Adams, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Private burial will follow. Dorothy was born on October 8, 1929, the daughter of the late John William Henry and Sylvia Bryan Hedrick. Mother of Rita Jane Adams, Proctorville, Ohio; Peggy Jo (Chuck) Kilgore, Huntington; and Timothy Ralph (Kim) Adams of Milton, W.Va. Additional survivors include sister Ruby Hedrick Bowles, Dunbar, W.Va.; brothers Robert Henry (Barbara) Hedrick of Bancroft, W.Va., and Alvin (Marie) Hedrick of Culloden, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Kristen Conner (Mark) Hamlin, Proctorville, Ohio; Alysia Conner, South Point, Ohio; Jeff Conner, Ashland, Ky.; Pat Gilkerson of Proctorville, Ohio; Nicholas Kilgore of Huntington; and two great-grandchildren, Anistyn and Brady Conner, Ashland. Dorothy was a homemaker who was generous and caring for her family and will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019