|
|
DOROTHY ANN WARD, 83, of Wayne, W.Va., widow of Clifford Ward, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Fred Ferguson and Rick Perdue at 1 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Mount Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . The family would like to thank the staff and management of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation for the excellent care and love provided to Dorothy and for the support provided to us. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020