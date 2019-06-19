|
|
|
DOROTHY ANNA BOSTICK HOUSTON, 89, formerly of Huntington, died June 12 in INOVA Fairfax (Va.) Hospital. She was a retired nurse's aide at Huntington State Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, June 22, Full Gospel Assembly, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More