







DOROTHY ANNA BOSTICK HOUSTON, 89, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., transitioned Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia. Dorothy, the oldest child of the late Ed and Mattie Edmonds Bostick, was born on March 23, 1930, in Huntington. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1947 and was employed for 25 years by Huntington State Hospital, where she retired as a nurse's aide in 1988. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, and daughter, Michele. She is survived by one sister and one brother, Helen Bostick McCorkell and Thomas Bostick, both of Chicago, Ill.; three sons, Howard Stanley (Doris) Houston of Forest Heights, Md., Michael (Tammy Stanley) Houston of Huntington and Steven (Dr. Monica Riley) Houston of Centreville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Cecily (Fred Vincent) Gist of Dunbar, W.Va., Mikki (Keith) Harbison of Charlotte, N.C., Michael Turner of Houston, Texas, Sam (Kim) Turner, Michael (Lindsey) Newman, all of Huntington, and Steven, Joshua and McKenzie Houston of Centreville, Va. Dorothy also has eight great-grandchildren, Myles (Cecily), Marsalis and Mathius Gist, Kenyan and Sameeka Turner, and Rylee, Kayden and Teagan Newman; one niece and three nephews; as well as numerous other relatives, friends and church family. Dorothy was an active member of Full Gospel Assembly until she was diagnosed with dementia in 2011, when she moved to Virginia and Maryland to live with her sons. Funeral service will be conducted noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Avenue, Huntington, with Bishop Samuel R. Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.