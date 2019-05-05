|
DOROTHY BURNS STEELE, of Huntington, passed from this life on March 26, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on November 27, 1934, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. Burns and Lillian Bias Burns; a son, Kevin K. Steele; a sister, Betty Burns Lusher; and the father of her children, Charles K. Steele. Surviving are her daughters, Pamela Steele, Katrina (Kathi) Steele and Aleisa (Lisa) Steele; a sister, Janice Burns O'Lynn of Ft. Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Shane Jeffrey of Barboursville, Ashley Carestia of Atlanta, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Services will be held at Woodmere Cemetery, 2701 Washington Blvd., Huntington, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 5, 2019